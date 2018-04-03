Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion ESRB Rating Details ‘Whimsical Attacks’ and ‘Flatulence’

Come on, grab your friends – and practically everyone else – and get ready to play Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion, as ESRB rated it with an “E for Everyone” rating.

According to ESRB’s Pirates of Enchiridion rating page:

This is an adventure game in which players follow characters from the Adventure Time universe through a pirate-themed story. As players explore various kingdoms, they can interact with characters, interrogate suspicious figures, and engage in turn-based battles with enemies. Battles consist of players selecting attack moves from a menu as they attempt to deplete opponents’ hit points/health meters. Attacks are generally whimsical in nature (e.g., punches with an over-sized fist, conking an enemy on the head with an oar); some characters can also use swords, spears, or fireballs. One interrogation scene depicts a character emitting flatulence, indicated by a sound effect and a green gas cloud.

Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion features an all new adventure with our pals Jake the Dog and Finn the Human, as they try and save the Land of Ooo once more. Being in an open world environment, players are free to explore as they uncover stuff that will help them save the day yet again. Bandai Namco Entertainment listed some key features of the game:

Explore the Land of Ooo freely, discover secrets and collect loot with playable fan-favourite characters, Finn, Jake, BMO and Marceline

Set sail across the high seas between kingdoms and venture into uncharted territories to figure out what’s going on

Upgrade your heroes, use items, spells, potions and unique ultimate hero abilities to battle bad guys in fast-paced tactical combat

An original Adventure Time story, all voiced by the show’s cast

Hero progression

Pirates – “Shiver me timbers!”

Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion was announced last year and will come out this spring 2018.

[Source: ESRB, Bandai Namco Entertainment]