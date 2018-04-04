Project Nimbus: Code Mirai is Ready for Take Off

We previously covered that a new mecha action game from the creators of Project Nimbus will be hitting the shores this year. Now, game developer GameCrafterTeam and publishers KISS Publishing and Game Tomo have announced that Project Nimbus: Code Mirai will be hitting the PS4 on April 10 in North America and April 11 in Europe.

An overview was given by KISS Publishing:

About Project Nimbus: Code Mirai is an exciting mech-based flying game inspired by the Gundam, Macross, and Ace Combat series. Project Nimbus: Code Mirai features vibrant graphics, blistering action gameplay and an epic storyline that spans multiple factions and locations. Fly a variety of Battle Frames loaded with missiles, energy blades, psychodrones, particle cannons and more while fighting enemies over floating cities, vast oceans, and in the reaches of space. Key Features Sixteen missions in a variety of locations, including floating cities, ocean fortresses, mountain bases, futuristic prisons, and battles in space.

Over a dozen playable Battle Frames with weapons including smart missiles, energy blades, particle cannons, floating energy shields, railguns and autonomous psychodrones.

A sprawling storyline with battles between three different factions over a war-torn futuristic planet.

Complex bosses each with a unique fighting style, including orbiting nuclear battle mechs, bands of deadly pilots, and weaponized flying ships.

Missiles, rail guns and cannons for long range combat…energy blades, blade rushes and bullet time for melee!

Bonus survival mode lets you choose from an entire hangar of Battle Frames.

All trophies including Platinum!

[Source: Gematsu]