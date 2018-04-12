Banner Saga 3 Launching This Summer, Trilogy Pack Announced for Consoles

Get ready to jump back into the world of Banner Saga, as Versus Evil has announced today that the third and final chapter of the game, Banner Saga 3, will launch on July 24 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. According to Versus Evil and developers Stoic, mobile platforms are also expected to launch later on in the year, with more information planned for then. Preorders for the game are live now, with Stoic releasing a new trailer to celebrate the occasion.

“Banner Saga 3 will maintain the legacy created by the previous two games in the series. Even more exciting is the fact that in addition to PC we are bringing Banner Saga 3 to PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s XBox One and the Nintendo Switch simultaneously at launch,” said Versus Evil General Manager Steve Escalante. “Stoic have created a trilogy that will stand the test of time as one of the best RPGs ever created and one that has resonated with fans from all over the world. This is it! This is the end. If there was ever a time to experience the Banner Saga it is now.”

According to the studios, both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be getting a physical retail package that collects all three games. The Banner Saga Trilogy: Bonus Edition is currently priced at $39.99 and includes all three games, a mini art book, poster, best of soundtrack, and in-game digital items as well.

For more on the upcoming game, check out below for a brief overview of the story for Banner Saga 3:

In Banner Saga 3, players will embark upon the final journey beyond the wall of Darkness to traverse a world unlike anything encountered in previous sagas. The games compelling story driven narrative will continue to encourage the character building and strategic aspects which were essential to the previous games popularity with fans. Story secrets will be brought to light and character motives will be made clear. The end has come.

Banner Saga 3 will launch on July 24, 2018.