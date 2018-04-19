You Can Play Battlezone this May Even Without a VR Headset

Independent UK developer and publisher Rebellion proudly announced that Battlezone Gold Edition will be released on the PlayStation 4 this May. This will be a simultaneous release with other gaming platforms.

Battlezone is initially released as a PlayStation VR launch title and later for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The game offers hours of futuristic tank warfare in first-person view. It deals procedurally generated campaigns up to four players, and makes sure that no two playthroughs are alike.

Anyone who already owns Battlezone on the PS4 (for the PS VR) will automatically upgrade to the Gold Edition. This means that all extra content and the ability to play without a VR headset will be available for free.

More info about the game down below, via their Steam page:

ABOUT THIS GAME Strap into the cockpit of the Cobra – the most powerful tank ever built – and experience first-person VR combat across neon-scarred sci-fi landscapes in an explosive campaign for 1-4 players. Load your tank with a wide range of devastating weapons and power-ups, and blast your way to a colossal final showdown. EPIC VR TANK WARFARE Battlezone offers unrivalled battlefield awareness, a monumental sense of scale and breathless combat intensity. LIMITLESS SOLO & CO-OP PLAY Experience a thrilling campaign for 1-4 players where different environments, enemies and missions blend together across a procedurally generated campaign. No two playthroughs will be the same! DEVASTATING ARSENAL Unleash destructive weapons and awesome special equipment, from laser-guided missiles and rail guns to EMPs and shield boosts CUTTING-EDGE UPGRADES Unlock more powerful tanks, weapons and special equipment and pick from hundreds of deadly combinations! CLASSIC MODE Experience where it all started with Classic Mode – featuring original two-track controls and worldwide leaderboards to test yourself against!

Battlezone will get released for the PS4 on May 1, 2018.

