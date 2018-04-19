You Won’t Believe the Price of This Limited Disgaea Refine 15th Anniversary Edition

Nippon Ichi has formally opened the Japanese official site for Disgaea Refine today. At the same time, Japanese stores have also opened pre-orders for this HD remaster of the first ever Disgaea game which came to PlayStation 2. But one of those retailers has announced an extravagant limited pack which comes with an extraordinary price.

As Disgaea Refine is being made to celebrate the series’ 15th anniversary, ebten, a Japanese online store owned by Enterbrain (the same company which owns the famous Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu), announces a Disgaea Refine Famitsu DX Pack 15th Anniversary Edition which is priced at a whopping 150,000 yen. With the current exchange rate, it would be around $1,400.

Here is the list of items that will be included in this package:

PS4 game software of Disgaea Refine limited edition

B2-sized tapestry

Disgaea series 15th-anniversary postcard book

Original microfiber cloth

Acrylic keyholder of Laharl

Disgaea 15th anniversary crystal board

The specific item that made the price soar that high is the A3-sized crystal board which is engraved with a special Disgaea 15th anniversary illustration using lasers. It also comes with a pedestal that can emit LED to light up the crystal board.

ebten is also offering a more modest, regularly limited Famitsu DX Pack which contains the items above but without the extravagant crystal board, and is sold at a more reasonable price of 12,636 yen (approximately $117.65).

Disgaea Refine will be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 26. The regular edition will be sold at 7,776 yen ($72.40), while the limited edition that comes with an original soundtrack CD and a tabletop calendar will be priced at 9,936 yen ($92.51). All prices listed here have already included the Japanese consumption tax of 8%.

[Source: ebten]