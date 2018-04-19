Read the Fortnite Update 1.56 Patch Notes

Fortnite update 1.56 is now available to download. The latest update to Epic Games’ popular free-to-play shooter adds in a Light Machine Gun to Battle Royale, a new Encore and Neon Weapons for Save the World. There’s also plenty of smaller changes.

Check out the Fortnite update 1.56 patch notes below:

GENERAL From Thursday, April 19 until Sunday, April 22 players will receive the following: 2x experience when playing Battle Royale.

An Into the Storm Llama each day in Save the World. Remember to log in to claim your Llama on each of these days to collect all four.

Resiliency improvements to help prevent extended downtime.

Fix for a high-frequency crash on Xbox One BATTLE ROYALE Peeking is being reverted back to how it functioned prior to v3.5. This should solve the issue causing players to accidentally shoot their own structures while trying to peek. More info here.

GENERAL Gifts of appreciation to our community for your patience during our unexpected downtime on 4/12 – Part 2: Battle Royale – 20 Battle Pass Stars Save the World – 1600 Seasonal Gold

KNOWN ISSUES Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our snazzy Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here. BATTLE ROYALE GAMEPLAY Limited Time Mode: 50V50 v2 Two teams of 50 fight to the finish! Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.). Storm & Map Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red. Final storm circle visible on minimap at start. Players have 10 minutes to loot the map as the storm closes in on the circle, then 5 minutes to fight, and another 5 minutes as the storm shrinks to the end. Supply drops come in batches of 3-6, fall every two minutes, and only land in the final storm circle. Added dotted line to map, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely. Loot Farming resources increased 75% over default. Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%. Floor Loot spawns double ammo. Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo. Chests spawn double ammo & consumables. Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap. Bug Fixes + Mode Improvements Fixed a bug that created uneven teams where one side could have more than 50 players. Downed players lose health more quickly than normal (10 health per tick).

WEAPONS + ITEMS Light Machine Gun added. Rare and Epic rarities. Can be found in Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, and Vending Machines. 25 / 26 damage (Rare / Epic). 100 round magazine, fires Medium ammo. 5 second reload time.

SAVE THE WORLD MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Into the Storm: Encore Crank up the Steel Wool and get ready to fight as Lars continues his journey into the storm. Complete this new questline to unlock one of the four new Cyberpunk Heroes.

WEAPONS + ITEMS Mercury LMG Energy assault weapon with a moderate rate of fire and large magazine size. Available in the Event Store at 8pm EST on April 18.



Fortnite update 1.56 is available now.