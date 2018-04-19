Read the Fortnite Update 1.56 Patch Notes
Fortnite update 1.56 is now available to download. The latest update to Epic Games’ popular free-to-play shooter adds in a Light Machine Gun to Battle Royale, a new Encore and Neon Weapons for Save the World. There’s also plenty of smaller changes.
Check out the Fortnite update 1.56 patch notes below:
GENERAL
- From Thursday, April 19 until Sunday, April 22 players will receive the following:
- 2x experience when playing Battle Royale.
- An Into the Storm Llama each day in Save the World.
- Remember to log in to claim your Llama on each of these days to collect all four.
- Resiliency improvements to help prevent extended downtime.
- Fix for a high-frequency crash on Xbox One
BATTLE ROYALE
- Peeking is being reverted back to how it functioned prior to v3.5.
- This should solve the issue causing players to accidentally shoot their own structures while trying to peek. More info here.
GENERAL
- Gifts of appreciation to our community for your patience during our unexpected downtime on 4/12 – Part 2:
- Battle Royale – 20 Battle Pass Stars
- Save the World – 1600 Seasonal Gold
KNOWN ISSUES
- Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our snazzy Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.
BATTLE ROYALE
GAMEPLAY
- Limited Time Mode: 50V50 v2
- Two teams of 50 fight to the finish!
- Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.).
- Storm & Map
- Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red.
- Final storm circle visible on minimap at start.
- Players have 10 minutes to loot the map as the storm closes in on the circle, then 5 minutes to fight, and another 5 minutes as the storm shrinks to the end.
- Supply drops come in batches of 3-6, fall every two minutes, and only land in the final storm circle.
- Added dotted line to map, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.
- Loot
- Farming resources increased 75% over default.
- Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%.
- Floor Loot spawns double ammo.
- Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo.
- Chests spawn double ammo & consumables.
- Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.
- Bug Fixes + Mode Improvements
- Fixed a bug that created uneven teams where one side could have more than 50 players.
- Downed players lose health more quickly than normal (10 health per tick).
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Light Machine Gun added.
- Rare and Epic rarities.
- Can be found in Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, and Vending Machines.
- 25 / 26 damage (Rare / Epic).
- 100 round magazine, fires Medium ammo.
- 5 second reload time.
SAVE THE WORLD
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
- Into the Storm: Encore
- Crank up the Steel Wool and get ready to fight as Lars continues his journey into the storm.
- Complete this new questline to unlock one of the four new Cyberpunk Heroes.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Mercury LMG
- Energy assault weapon with a moderate rate of fire and large magazine size.
- Available in the Event Store at 8pm EST on April 18.
Fortnite update 1.56 is available now.