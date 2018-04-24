Death Road To Canada Postponed Until Further Notice Because of the Recent Toronto Tragedy

Following the most recent events that happened in Toronto where a vehicle plowed through a mass of pedestrians, Ukiyo Publishing has decided to delay the release of their game. Hence, Death Road to Canada’s release date for the PlayStation 4 will be on hold until further notice.

According to Paul Hann, Managing Director of Ukiyo Publishing:

We feel it would be deeply inappropriate to launch the game at such a time. We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by the tragic events in Toronto.

Ukiyo Publishing is kindly asking media outlets from publishing reviews and related content until they decide on the release date. We will be adhering to this as well, so we apologize if no new news about the game will be posted any time soon.