Arcade Tower Defense Game Spacejacked Out Today on PS4

After being out for about a year on PC, the arcade tower defense title Spacejacked from developers Rotten Mage is now out on PlayStation 4. The game, which puts players in the shoes of a technician who must protect his spaceship from aliens, has been hailed as one of the better tower defense titles for PC, the console version of the game will add some new features while retaining the wacky charm of the original. To celebrate the release date, check out the trailer for the game that shows off the title on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Vita. In it, players will get a good look at what to expect from the chaotic tower defense title.

When players pick up the game, they will find themselves in the shoes of Dave, a technician who must protect his spaceship from aliens while also preparing to jump into hyperspace. The game should now be available on the PlayStation Store and will run players $9.99. The PlayStation Vita version of the game, still in development, and will be launching at a later date. For more on the upcoming title, check out below for a brief overview of the features in the game:

Play through the Story Campaign and escape from the clutches of the evil alien scum.

Rescue scientists and unlock weapon upgrades!

Enjoy the even faster-paced Endless Mode and compete for highscore with friends!

Play Challenge Mode with demanding set-pieces only fit for the most hardcore!

Over 10 types of filthy alien scum! 7 arenas to defend!

Spacejacked is available now for PlayStation 4.