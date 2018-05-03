Meet Baranor’s Brother in New Desolation of Mordor Trailer

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the first look for their upcoming expansion to Middle-earth: Shadow of War, launching next week. Titled the Desolation of Mordor, the story expansion will have players taking on the role of Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city’s demise, as he tries to command the force of Man against a new Orc threat. The new cinematic for the expansion, which you can see below, spotlights Baranor as he escapes the city to reunite with his lost brother Serka.

You can check out the trailer for the expansion below:

If players don’t already have it, they can pick up the Full Expansion Pass for Shadow of War, which includes all four of the expansions for $39.99. A Story Expansion Pass also exists, collecting just the Desolation of Mordor and Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion for $24.99, and if you just want to pick up individual expansions, the Desolation of Mordor will run you $19.99 when it launches on May 8.

For more on the upcoming expansion, check out below for a brief overview:

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion Play as Baranor , the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city’s demise, in a new story expansion where players will command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East.

, the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city’s demise, in a new story expansion where players will command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East. Unite with Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter, to craft powerful new combat gear, including the shield, gauntlet, chain and glider.

Hire mercenaries to create a human army and conquer the all new desert region of Lithlad.

Fight to survive in Mordor as a human without the power of a Ring or a wraith to cheat death in a new rogue-like campaign mode.

Unlockable Baranor character skin for the main story campaign.

Available May 2018.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is available now.