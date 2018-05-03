Japanese Sales Chart: God of War Continues to Impress

The Japanese sales chart for the week has been released, and the God of War sales continue to do well. Thanks to the high acclaim the released game is getting and the excitement around it, it has remained firmly entrenched in the second spot for the second straight week. Unfortunately, it wasn’t able to take the top spot, as the newly released Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 – Konami’s chibi baseball title – sold an incredible amount of copies to take the top spot. Elsewhere on the charts, Far Cry 5 continues to hold onto a spot in the top 10, with not many other well-known PlayStation 4 titles making their way to the top sellers.

As far as hardware goes, the PlayStation 4 was once again one of the two highest selling consoles, with the PlayStation 4 Pro also outselling most of the other home console competition. According to Media Create, here are the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from April 23 to April 29, 2018:

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (PS4) – 124,381 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (PSVR) – 58,435 God of War (PS4) – 29,517 (75,608) Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) 25,914 (116,324) Splatoon 2 (Bundle Versions Included) (Switch) – 18,664 (2,267,587) Kirby: Star Allies (Switch) – 17,950 (451,439) Utawarerumono: Chiriyuku Mono he no Komoriuta (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 14,426 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 13,191 (1,497,835) SD Gundam: G Generation Genesis for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – 11,975 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: Kai – The Erebonian Civil War (PS4) – 11,345 The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Switch) – 10,482 (61,894) Utawarerumono: Chiriyuku Mono he no Komoriuta (Limited Edition Included) (PSVR) – 8,591 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 7,850 (969,276) Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) – 7,244 (1,704,766) Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy for Nintendo Switch (PS4) – 6,682 Doukoku Soshite… (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 6,357 Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) – 5,680 (34,309) Bravo Team (Bundle Edition Included) (PS4) – 4,980 Far Cry 5 (PS4) – 4,430 (127,388) Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) – 4,316 (21,432) Systems (Previous Week) Nintendo Switch – 38,752 (34,165) PlayStation 4 – 25,005 (4,480) PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,004 (8,967) PlayStation Vita – 4,562 (2,892) New 2DS LL -4,377 (4,191) New 3DS LL -2,840 (2,842) 2DS – 516 (439) Xbox One – 123 (59) Xbox One X – 56 (57)

[Source: Gematsu]