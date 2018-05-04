Visual Novel Punch Line Releasing in North America and Europe During the Summer

PQube has announced today that Punch Line, the visual novel adventure game from the creators of the Zero Escape trilogy, will be coming to the West just in time for the summer. According to the studio, the game will be launching for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC in North America and Europe sometime this summer.

In Punch Line, players will take on the role of Yūta Iridatsu, a high school kid who faints at the sight of underwear (yes, really). Soon enough, he figures out that if he sees too many panties, this somehow triggers an asteroid to his the Earth and destroy all life on the planet. With this in mind, he must find a way to figure out why this is happening, and it’s up to the players to help him do that. For a look at some of the key features of Punch Line, check out below:

Be a friendly ghost – Haunt a house full of girls while you solve puzzles, play tricks and cause trouble.

Level-up your powers! – Learn to master your poltergeist abilities as you progress – from moving objects to full-body possession!

An immersive adventure – Visual Novel elements mixed with 3D environments and point-and-click aspects.

Be a trickster – play elaborate pranks on your housemates, but don’t get too excited if you see their panties!

Get uber – hang out with super heroes such as Strange Juice and discover your own strength!

Beware your weakness – See too many panties and you will destroy humanity.

Put on your detective hat – Investigate to get your body back with the help of a perverted ghost-cat.

Save the planet – Use time travel to go back and prevent the earth from exploding, while defeating terrorists at the same time!

From the creators of Zero Escape – Written by Kotaro Uchikoshi, of the Zero Escape trilogy.

Live the anime – Based on the critically-acclaimed anime – with a completely different ending!

Punch Line will launch in North America and Europe sometime in Summer 2018.