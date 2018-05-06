Preorders Open for SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Classics Collection

SEGA US and Europe have both opened preorders for the upcoming Genesis/Mega Drive Classics collection. Players can grab over 50 retro favorites in one package with a 10 percent discount when ordering via the PlayStation Store.

Those who are interested in buying the disc can preorder at participating retailers and get physical goodies including a double-sided Golden Axe and Streets of Rage poster.

The collection includes retro classics from across a variety of genres including platformers, RPGs, beat-em-ups, puzzle games, shoot-em-ups, and more. The games will also come with some “modern features.”

In case you missed the previous announcement, here are the games you’ll get:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

ToeJam& Earl

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Wonder Boy in Monster World

The SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Classics will be out on May 29.