Preorders Open for SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Classics Collection

May 6, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

SEGA US and Europe have both opened preorders for the upcoming Genesis/Mega Drive Classics collection. Players can grab over 50 retro favorites in one package with a 10 percent discount when ordering via the PlayStation Store.

Those who are interested in buying the disc can preorder at participating retailers and get physical goodies including a double-sided Golden Axe and Streets of Rage poster.

The collection includes retro classics from across a variety of genres including platformers, RPGs, beat-em-ups, puzzle games, shoot-em-ups, and more. The games will also come with some “modern features.”

In case you missed the previous announcement, here are the games you’ll get:

  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  • Alien Soldier
  • Alien Storm
  • Altered Beast
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Bio-Hazard Battle
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • Columns
  • Columns III: Revenge of Columns
  • Comix Zone
  • Crack Down
  • Decap Attack
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege
  • Fatal Labyrinth
  • Flicky
  • Gain Ground
  • Galaxy Force II
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe II
  • Golden Axe III
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Kid Chameleon
  • Landstalker
  • Light Crusader
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
  • Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
  • Ristar
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force
  • Shining Force II
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Sonic Spinball
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Space Harrier II
  • Streets of Rage
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Thunder Blade
  • Sword of Vermilion
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • ToeJam& Earl
  • Vectorman
  • VectorMan 2
  • Virtua Fighter 2
  • Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
  • Wonder Boy in Monster World

The SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Classics will be out on May 29.

