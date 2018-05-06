Preorders Open for SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Classics Collection
SEGA US and Europe have both opened preorders for the upcoming Genesis/Mega Drive Classics collection. Players can grab over 50 retro favorites in one package with a 10 percent discount when ordering via the PlayStation Store.
Those who are interested in buying the disc can preorder at participating retailers and get physical goodies including a double-sided Golden Axe and Streets of Rage poster.
The collection includes retro classics from across a variety of genres including platformers, RPGs, beat-em-ups, puzzle games, shoot-em-ups, and more. The games will also come with some “modern features.”
In case you missed the previous announcement, here are the games you’ll get:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam& Earl
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
The SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Classics will be out on May 29.