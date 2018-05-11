Sega Games Still a Hit after Company Sees 30% Profit in Previous Year

Sega released today a report detailing its operation profits for fiscal year ending in March 2018. It managed to remain afloat in terms of operation profit within the Sega video games department.

According to the report, Sega earned 14.84 billion yen, which pertains to a 32.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company’s Entertainment Contents segment, which takes charge of the digital game business, earned 208 billion yen in net sales. This is a 1.2% increase from the previous year.

The company’s recent accomplishments can be attributed to the huge success of the critically acclaimed Persona 5 role-playing game from Atlus, which Sega acquired in 2016. The title reportedly sold more than 2 million cumulative units worldwide.

Other games that played key roles in Sega’s recent feat are Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces, both of which come from the company’s Sonic development team. In addition to games for consoles, Sega video games also hit smartphones, some of which include Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story: Magia Record, and Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei Liberation.

Combining the Entertainment Contents department’s smartphone and console title sales, Sega sold 17,330,000 copies worldwide. The recent figure is almost half of the company’s performance during the previous year, where it only sold 10,280,000 physical units.

[Source: SEGA]