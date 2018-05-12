Nathan Drake Voice Actor Nolan North to Receive Special BAFTA Award This June

Acclaimed voice actor Nolan North is set to receive a special BAFTA award next month in recognition for his “outstanding contribution” to performance in video games, the organization has announced.

“We are thrilled to present our first special award in games performance to Nolan North,” said BAFTA Chair Nick Button-Brown in a press release. “His singular talents, in both voice and mocap performance, help to tell incredible stories and make our game worlds so much more interesting.”

Nolan has voiced some of the industry’s most beloved characters over a career spanning 20 years. He started working on games in 1999, and has a plethora of successful high profile roles under his belt including, but not limited to, Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series and Desmond Miles in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. He recently worked on Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, voicing Modi and some additional characters.

“To be recognized for one’s work is always special, but to be recognized by BAFTA is truly an honor,” said North. “I am humbled beyond words.”

The ceremony will be held on Monday, June 11, as E3 2018 kicks off.

Are you a fan of Nolan North’s work? Share with us your favorite role(s) from his portfolio.

[Source: BAFTA]