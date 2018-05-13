Ready at Dawn’s De-formers is Shutting Down in the West This August

The Order 1886 studio Ready at Dawn has announced that its multiplayer brawler, De-formers, is shutting down in the West over a year after launch. The developer will be pulling the plug on the game’s servers on August 9.

Work on De-formers has already ceased, and it’s currently being pulled off digital and physical storefronts. Additionally, players will no longer be able to purchase the game’s Strand Packs. Those who want to continue playing before server closure will have access to all Workshop items for free, giving them a chance to unlock all Forms and Styles for offline play. RAD also has plans to automatically unlock Forms and Styles for all accounts prior to the shutdown.

A note from the developer reads:

Thank you for supporting us in pursuing our passion project. It isn’t often that a team gets that opportunity, and in the process also has the fortune to meet such wonderful and passionate players to join us on our journey. You’ve shared in our challenges and encouraged us along the way with your inspiring messages, artwork,and wonderful videos. We couldn’t have come this far without you. As painful as it was, we had to make a very difficult, but necessary, decision when it became clear that Deformers was no longer financially viable in the West and in Europe. This decision will allow us to keep providing the best play experience as possible for our other games and also enable us to continue to bring you new and exciting games in the future. We thank you again for your continued support, and we encourage everyone to play and have fun with the game in the time remaining.

De-formers released in April last year to lukewarm reviews. It was published under GameStop’s new GameTrust label.

[Source: De-formers]