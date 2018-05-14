Payload Studios Announces that TerraTech will be Getting Console Releases

Developer and publisher Payload Studios has announced on their blog that TerraTech will be coming to the consoles. The game is an open-world sandbox adventure, with Kotaku praising the game as a “digital Lego Technic with guns.”

More information about the game available here, via their Steam page:

TerraTech is an open-world, sandbox adventure game, where you design and build your own creations through a mix of crafting, combat and discovery. Explore a hostile alien landscape, or design with creative freedom. The choice is yours. Start your career as an Intergalactic miner on a randomly generated infinite world in search of profit and glory in Campaign, sit back and build to your hearts content in Creative mode or pit your Techs against the clock and dare to run the Gauntlet Challenge. There are many game modes available in TerraTech to stretch your Tech building imagination to the limits! Story In the distant future, Earth’s natural resources have been depleted, and as a resource-gathering prospector it’s your job to travel to alien planets and scour them for valuable materials. But you are not alone! Rival prospectors litter the landscapes of these new worlds, and will fight to protect what’s theirs, and invade to take what’s yours. To make your mark, you will need to be cunning and creative.

Payload Studios also made tons of improvement on the game, including the following:

New blocks

We’ve added around 100 new blocks to both the main game and to our DLC, R&D.

Hawkeye & Venture Missile Launchers

EXP Bomb Bay

GSO Explosive Bolts

Hawkeye, Venture and GSO Shotguns

Hawkeye, Venture and GSO Mortars

Venture and EXP Flame Throwers

GeoCorp Angled and Articulated Drills and Plasma Cutters

GSO and Hawkeye huge end-game Cannons

Hawkeye Sentry Turret

Venture Mobile Refinery and SCU

Payload Terminals for all Corporations (Shop Blocks)

EXP Axles, Bearings, Hooks and Loops

Venture Monster and Titan Truck Wheels

EXP F1 Wheels

GeoCorp Stupidly Big Wheels

Hawkeye Autocannon

Venture Springer Wheel Series

GSO Autominer

GSO, Venture and Hawkeye Propellers

Tank Treads for All Corporations Missions We fleshed out the world of TerraTech with NPCs and a range of missions, such as: GSO’s Crafty Mike and his crafting missions

GeoCorp’s Big Pete and his harvesting missions

Venture’s Suzi Vroom and her racing missions

Hawkeye’s Sergeant Smash and his combat missions

GSO crate drops

GSO defend friendly Tech missions

Venture’s stunts on ramps, hoops & platforms

Venture’s catch and destroy missions

Catch TerraTech on the PlayStation 4 by the Summer of 2018.

[Source: TerraTech official website]