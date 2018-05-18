Outright Games Partners With Crayola to Make Video Games

Outright Games and Crayola have officially joined forces to create new video games for children of all ages. According to the press release, the first game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall.

“We are thrilled to partner with Crayola as they return to the video game space,” shared Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “Crayola’s drive to provide kids everywhere with relevant and imaginative virtual activities has been an inspiration to us. As we create entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy, we are excited to combine our expertise to develop a brand new way of experiencing creativity with Crayola.”

Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development and Global Licensing at Crayola said, “At Crayola, we’re all about inspiring creativity through color and innovative play experiences, and our partnership with Outright Games allows us to extend that passion to new and exciting areas.”

Hm, Crayola video games. Well, not sure what this means exactly.It must be said though, that this partnership came right out of the blue, and we are indeed intrigued to discover exactly what it will bring. Here’s hoping for some awesome games.

Any thoughts, people?