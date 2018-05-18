Super Hyperactive Ninja Will be Running on Caffeine This Month

Developers Grimorio of Games and publisher JanduSoft has announced that their caffeine-powered, hyperactive platformer will be released this month for the PlayStation 4. Speed runners and the players who like a platforming challenge will finally be able to play Super Hyperactive Ninja.

More information about the game below, via JanduSoft:

Get ready to tune up your coffee-ninja skills; you will need them in this hardcore platformer! Super Hyperactive Ninja is a fast-paced hyper-caffeinated action-platformer in 2D, designed with those who want a real tough challenge and speedrunners in mind. Recover the stolen coffee before you fall asleep! Use the power of caffeine to enter Hyperactive Mode, to run faster and kill enemies, but use it wisely! Your energy is limited, and must be recharged with the coffees you find in the levels. If you run out of caffeine, its GAME OVER! Play against a friend in crazy fast-paced 1-on-1 battles in the hidden Fight Mode! Use characters from other awesome indie games like Aragami, Jack from Caveman Warriors and Ace from Ice Cream Surfer! Features: More than 50 levels of fast paced action

Difficult and challenging, but fair

Speedrun friendly

Discover new ways to play and secret paths using the unlockable items

Hidden 2-player fighting mode

Guest characters: Aragami, Jack and Ace!

Super Hyperactive Ninja will be released on the PC and the PlayStation 4 on May 22, 2018. A speedrun contest for PC users is currently happening, and will end on the game’s release.