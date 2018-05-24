Ubisoft Details E3 2018 Lineup, Will Feature Tons of New Titles

With E3 now almost weeks away, companies are starting to settle on what exactly they’ll be bringing over to the show. One such company, Ubisoft, took to their blog today to reveal just what they’ll have available at the show, and what fans can expect from the company.

First off, the company will kick things off with their usual E3 conference, which is scheduled for 1 pm PT on Monday, June 11, at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles. Ubisoft has announced there will be a reshow event starting at 12:15 pm PT as well, so you’ll want to tune in early for that. During the show, the company revealed it will be covering games like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Skull and Bones, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and Transference, as well as some content for For Honor.

“Video games are playing a bigger role in the future of entertainment and in people’s lives, which is why I’m always excited to see the innovations and games from around the industry showcased at E3,” said Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, Ubisoft. “Our talented teams can’t wait to show off what they’re creating, and to share how we’re partnering with players to develop diverse experiences that are enriching and, most importantly, fun.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be an E3 show without tons of surprises, so it’s likely that the company will also have some new, unannounced things to show off when all is said and done. For those that will actually be near (or at) the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 12-14, Ubisoft will be at booth $1623 and have tons of gameplay stations as well as a Ubisoft shop, offering players the chance to show up, play, and walk away with some new gear.

