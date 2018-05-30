Fortnite Battle Royale v4.3 Patch Notes Indicate the Arrival of the Shopping Cart!

Fortnite Battle Royale is receiving some major upgrades today, as patch update v4.3 is here. Tons of new things are going to be added, and here are the patch notes that Epic Games has revealed.

Before we start listing the actual patch changes, here are the two most important aspects that will be added on to the game:

Shopping Carts (Battle Royale)

Ready, set, GO! Race across the map in Shopping Carts. Find one in Battle Royale now.

Challenge Progression (Battle Royale)

Know your goals! UI elements have been added so you can track your Challenges in-match.

Now, here are the patch changes for Fortnite Battle Royale, courtesy of Epic Games:

BATTLE ROYALE WEAPONS + ITEMS Added new foraged item: Mushrooms Mushrooms will grant 5 shield (up to 100). Can be found around shady wooded or swampy areas.

Bug Fixes Jetpack fuel meter now displays correctly when swapping to a different Jetpack.

Traps no longer wait for the player built structure to finish building before triggering.

Vending Machines can no longer be destroyed by Remote Explosives. GAMEPLAY Added rideable Shopping Carts. Room for two – push it around or ride as a passenger! Can shoot from passenger seat. Found scattered around the world in various locations. Fall damage enabled.

LIMITED TIME MODE: BLITZ! V2 Summary Faster storms, more loot, exciting finishes!

What’s New? Updated with all of the new weapons & items that have come out since Blitz was last released: Port-a-fort, Clinger, LMG & more. Bus flight height has been lowered to allow players to get into the fight more quickly.

Mode Details The storm is already closing in at the beginning of the match, choose your landing spot carefully! Wait time between storms is significantly shorter than usual; maximum match length is 15 minutes. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%. Increased materials found on ground from 30 to 75 per instance. Increased the number, spawn rate & descent speed of Supply Drops. All stats are counted in this mode.

LIMITED TIME MODE: TEAMS OF 20 V2 Summary Five teams of twenty players fight to the finish!

What’s New? Each team now has their own bus, to make it easier to drop together. Chests & Supply Drops now spawn extra ammo and consumables.

Mode Details Each team is composed of five squads of four players. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 60-80%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 75-90%. Supply Drops always come in batches of 5 instead of random amounts per Storm Circle. Supply Drop rate increased from 180 (+/- 30s) to 210 (+/- 30s). Teams of 20 has six Storm Circles instead of nine. Most matches will end within 20 minutes. All stats except for wins are counted in this mode.

Bug Fixes Shotgun fire adjusted to help alleviate situations where it would hit world objects instead of players.

Opened treasure chests won’t appear unopened when viewed from a long distance.

Players now face the correct direction when jumping from the Battle Bus.

You can no longer headshot downed players through their bodies.

Shots to the upper chest and neck won’t count as a headshot.

Items that fall off the map won’t teleport to the nearest player anymore.

Supply Drops no longer collide with items on the ground while landing.

Visual effects no longer appear delayed after opening Supply Drops. PERFORMANCE Major optimization pass to the end of match UI in order to reduce hitching on elimination.

Fixed a case where traps and weapons were being improperly removed from memory between matches and causing in-game hitches.

Major optimization for distance field ambient occlusion on PC, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X (GPU optimization).

Optimized translucency rendering on consoles in all scenes (GPU optimization).

Made additional improvements to material loading. This will help buildings and characters stream in even faster and reduce hitching.

Lowered CPU cost of moving simulated networked characters, especially those invisible or furthest away from the player. AUDIO Improved rhythm of footsteps on dirt and grass to be more consistent. Bug Fixes Bouncing grenade audio will no longer be heard after the grenade explodes. UI Streamer mode now anonymizes your name for other players.

The Self-Service Cosmetic Returns feature has been re-enabled.

Large team modes like 20v20 will be selected by default for new players when one is available. Bug Fixes Locker and Store item rotation speed is no longer based on your controller or mouse sensitivity setting.

You can now zoom in on the map screen with the gamepad.

You can now customize the button used to open the full screen map while spectating.

Binding locker emotes is now working as intended.

Player’s level and experience values will no longer appear as 0 in the match stats screen when eliminated.

Player’s score and XP gains will no longer off the bottom of the match stats screen after completing a match.

Consumable timers will now display in all cases. ART + ANIMATION Added custom Hunting Rifle firing animations for player and weapon.

A visual effect is now played whenever a player joins or leaves the party or changes their outfit on the pre-game lobby screen.

Slightly updated the animation while in DBNO. Bug Fixes Holding consumables while using the jetpack no longer causes animation issues.

The animation for jumping while eating foraged items has been fixed. REPLAY SYSTEM Smoothed out Replay Drone controls.

Added an option to preserve camera settings when switching cameras.

Changed sorting order in Replay Browser. Out of date and corrupt replays are now at the bottom of the list. MOBILE Voice chat is here!

Voice chat with your party can now be enabled in settings. Push-to-Talk with your party members!

Editing different stair configurations will work more consistently. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to download Fortnite even if they had enough storage space.

General fixes to input touch state to better support *many* fingers.

Trajectory indicators no longer appear when entering DBNO.

Supply drop health numbers now update correctly when damaged.

Fixed an issue where touching the quickbar when weapon switching is unavailable could cause your inventory to be stuck on the wrong weapon.

The changes above changes are specific to Battle Royale. Here are general changes for both game versions of Fortnite:

GENERAL Turbo Build: Structures now build faster after the first building piece is placed. Your first structure is built 0.15 seconds after holding the button (unchanged), any additional structures built while Turbo Building are placed after 0.05 seconds. This fixes the issue that was occasionally causing a structure not to place when quickly building. The reason there’s a difference in timing between the first structure placed (0.15s) and Turbo Built structures (0.05s) is to allow additional time for players to switch structure type or rotate pieces.

Added a toggle for ‘Edit Mode Aim Assist’ ingame options. This has always been enabled for controller users. You now have the option to enable or disable this feature. Edit Mode Aim Assist attracts your aim towards the closest building square and partially confines your crosshair to the building piece your editing.

Bug Fixes Save the World and Battle Royale now have their own unique loading screens following mode select.Bug Fixes

Turbo Building is no longer cancelled when cycling through Traps to get to a new building piece on your quick bar.

The “out of resources” sound effect no longer plays repeatedly while trying to Turbo Build without any resources.

Menu sliders no longer become unresponsive on controllers after a tooltip pops up.

Having a full backpack will no longer cause picked up items to disappear when dropped on the ground.

Fixed issues while aiming diagonally when using a controller. The stick input was not correctly translating into camera rotation causing the camera to never reach its maximum turn rate when aiming diagonally. Camera input curves have also been slightly tuned to account for the change in diagonal aiming speeds.

Fixed player movement corrections upon landing from a jump after activating sprint mid-air.

Fixed a crash that could happen when logging out.

Fixed an issue that caused black line streaks to appear on other players far off in the distance

