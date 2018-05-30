PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Next Fortnite Patch Update v4.3 Will be Happening in a Few Hours

May 30, 2018Written by John Abrena

fortnite patch v43 update

Fortnite has said something in Twitter that have made their whole community excited once again:

Fortnite v.43 patch update will be happening in a few hours from now, accompanied with a server down time.

There are a number of things we can expect from this patch, and they are quite the big changes. Some of the possible things they are gonna include are:

Playground, a Limited Time mode that will load players into the Battle Royale map, but with more time to roam around the map. There will be more available resources, all the treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, and squad friendly fire will be enabled, but players can respawn immediately when killed.

Challenge Progress Notifications, starting in v4.3 there will be in-match pop ups to highlight your challenge progress. Track what you’ve completed and plan out your strategy for the remainder of the match or your next one.

The Shopping Cart transportation module, announced yesterday on the game’s servers. This will be a “vehicle” of some sorts, something you can use either by yourself or with your buddies.

Controller tweaks, where they will be  adding in some adjustments in order for players to maximize their potential in certain situations:

  • Builder Pro Improvements
  • Turbo Building Improvements
  • Edit Mode Aim Assist
  • Custom Bindings

There might be more things that Epic Games’ Fortnite development team will add on this new patch, so stay tuned for the full patch notes once there are more information on it.

Fortnite Battle Royale is a free-to-play downloadable game on the PlayStation 4.

Tags: , ,
God of War Novelization Written by Cory Barlog’s Father, Available to Pre-Order
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.