Next Fortnite Patch Update v4.3 Will be Happening in a Few Hours

Fortnite has said something in Twitter that have made their whole community excited once again:

v4.3 releases tomorrow, May 30th, with downtime beginning at 4am ET (08:00 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 29, 2018

Fortnite v.43 patch update will be happening in a few hours from now, accompanied with a server down time.

There are a number of things we can expect from this patch, and they are quite the big changes. Some of the possible things they are gonna include are:

Playground, a Limited Time mode that will load players into the Battle Royale map, but with more time to roam around the map. There will be more available resources, all the treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, and squad friendly fire will be enabled, but players can respawn immediately when killed.

Challenge Progress Notifications, starting in v4.3 there will be in-match pop ups to highlight your challenge progress. Track what you’ve completed and plan out your strategy for the remainder of the match or your next one.

The Shopping Cart transportation module, announced yesterday on the game’s servers. This will be a “vehicle” of some sorts, something you can use either by yourself or with your buddies.

Controller tweaks, where they will be adding in some adjustments in order for players to maximize their potential in certain situations:

Builder Pro Improvements

Turbo Building Improvements

Edit Mode Aim Assist

Custom Bindings

There might be more things that Epic Games’ Fortnite development team will add on this new patch, so stay tuned for the full patch notes once there are more information on it.

Fortnite Battle Royale is a free-to-play downloadable game on the PlayStation 4.