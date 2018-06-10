E3 2018: Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition Announced

After announcing the Fallout 4 Pip Boy Edition back in E3 2015, you knew (or should have known) that Bethesda would come out with another just-as-insane Collector’s Edition for Fallout 76.

Meet the Power Armor Edition for Fallout 76. It includes a real, working power armor helmet from the franchise. The helmet even has a working headlamp and voice modulator. It also has a giant map that, to directly quote Todd Howard, “glows in the fucking dark.” The full Fallout 76 Collector’s Edition contents are below:

In addition to the highly-anticipated game, the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition includes: Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.

Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21”x 21” glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.

24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76’s Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.

Tricentennial Edition Steelbook. Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America’s 300 years of freedom.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!

Access to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. (Break-It Early Test Application): Be one of the first to emerge into a new and untamed wasteland.

Fallout 76 will release on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.