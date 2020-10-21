In the Fallout universe, October 23rd is remembered as the day the bombs fell. To celebrate, Bethesda has a few special things planned with regards to Fallout 76. Most notably, the title is free-to-play all week. The Free Play Week for Fallout 76 kicked off yesterday, October 20th, and will end on October 26th. As such, it’s the best time for curious players to hop in, since the base title, Wastelanders, and Nuclear Winter content are all a part of the Free Play Week.

Players can also look forward to in-game events, of which there will be three that run from October 22nd to October 26th. Said events involve Double S.C.O.R.E., Double XP, and 25 percent discounts on Legendary weapons and armor from Purveyor Murmrgh at the Rusty Pick.

Moreover, a Limited Fallout 1st Preview membership is currently running until October 26th. Fallout 1st, many may recall, is Fallout 76’s the $100 per year subscription service. To claim the Limited Preview, players must log in between now and the 26th, then find the free Limited Preview “item” in the Atomic Shop. From there, participants will have access to select membership features. Taking advantage of the offer will also net players access to this month’s free in-game items: the Mechanic’s Wallpaper and Mechanic’s Floor and Foundation.

Any proper Bombs Drop Day celebration must additionally involve discounts. The game and game content that’s on sale will remain as such until October 27th. Sale items include:

Fallout 76 – 60% off base price

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Deluxe Edition – 50% off base price

Fallout 76 Raiders and Settlers Content Bundle– 40% off base price (discount excluding PlayStation Store)

Fallout 76 Raiders Content Bundle – 40% off base price (discount excluding PlayStation Store)

Fallout 76 Settlers Content Bundle – 40% off base price (discount excluding PlayStation Store)

Fallout 4 is taking part in the festivities, too. The Fallout 4 discounts are as follows,

Fallout 4 GOTY – 70% off base price

Fallout 4 – 70% off base price

All Individual Fallout 4 DLCs – 60% off base price (discount excluding PlayStation Store)

Fallout 4 Season Pass – 60% off

Fallout 76 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Bethesda.net]