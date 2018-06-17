Arc System Works and Studio Trigger Announce Kill la Kill The Game, Check Out a Teaser

Following a mysterious countdown, Arc System Works and animation house Studio Trigger have announced a video game based on popular anime series Kill la Kill. In development at APLUS Games, the title will be out in 2019 for unspecified platforms.

No further details are available at the moment but Kill la Kill The Game‘s website reveals that it’ll be a 1-2 player “battle action” game. Expect more information at the 2018 Anime Expo, which will take place in Los Angeles between July 5 and 8. Arc System Works’ booth will feature Kill la Kill Character Designer Sushio and Creative Officer Hiromi Wakabayashi.

If you’re not familiar with the anime, here’s an overview courtesy of MyAnimeList:

After the murder of her father, Ryuuko Matoi has been wandering the land in search of his killer. Following her only lead—the missing half of his invention, the Scissor Blade—she arrives at the prestigious Honnouji Academy, a high school unlike any other. The academy is ruled by the imposing and cold-hearted student council president Satsuki Kiryuuin alongside her powerful underlings, the Elite Four. In the school’s brutally competitive hierarchy, Satsuki bestows upon those at the top special clothes called “Goku Uniforms,” which grant the wearer unique superhuman abilities. Thoroughly beaten in a fight against one of the students in uniform, Ryuuko retreats to her razed home where she stumbles across Senketsu, a rare and sentient “Kamui,” or God Clothes. After coming into contact with Ryuuko’s blood, Senketsu awakens, latching onto her and providing her with immense power. Now, armed with Senketsu and the Scissor Blade, Ryuuko makes a stand against the Elite Four, hoping to reach Satsuki and uncover the culprit behind her father’s murder once and for all.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.