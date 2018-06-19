Yang Xiao Long Joins BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle as Free DLC Alongside Two New Character Packs

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle fans are in for a treat today, as Arc System Works America has announced that Yang Xiao Long from RWBY, as well as Character Packs 2 and 3, are available starting today in the game. A new trailer for both Character Packs was released today alongside the news, and you can check that out above. As for Yang, she’ll be a free DLC character for Cross Tag Battle, meaning everyone is able to pick her up and try her out.

Each Character Pack is available for download on PlayStation Network, and will run players $4.99 each, or as part of the All For One Character Pack, which contains all six packs for $19.99. As for what’s fully included in the two newest Character Packs, check out below:

Joining the BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle roster: YANG XIAO-LONG (RWBY) BLAZBLUE: CROSS TAG BATTLE CHARACTER PACK 2 AEGIS (PERSONA 4 ARENA)

JUBEI (BLAZBLUE)

CARMINE (UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH) BLAZBLUE: CROSS TAG BATTLE CHARACTER PACK 3 NAOTO (PERSONA 4 ARENA)

HAKUMEN (BLAZBLUE)

VATISTA (UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH)

Will you be picking up any of the character packs, or downloading Yang’s character today Let us know below who you’d like to try out in the game.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is available now.