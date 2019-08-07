During Evo 2019 this past weekend, Arc System Works unveiled a new entry in the Guilty Gear series. Though an official title and release date remain under wraps, fans of the franchise will get hands-on time with the game very soon. Arc System Works will have the new Guilty Gear available to play on the PlayStation 4 during ArcRevo World Tour Final 2019. The event is scheduled to take place in the UC Irvine Student Center in Irvine, California from November 16th to November 17th. The event’s website lists the new Guilty Gear as playable in demo form for the PlayStation 4.

Fans have a slew of other games to look forward to getting their hands on, as well. The following titles will also be playable during the tournament’s Grand Finals in November: BlazBlue: Central Fiction, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Kill la Kill: IF, and Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r].

Arc System Works’ recent announcement of a new Guilty Gear offered very few details, apart from a planned launch window of 2020. The Evo 2019 reveal did come with an incredibly stylish trailer, though, complete with action and the smoothest of animations.

Guilty Gear’s first game rereleased on the PlayStation 4 in May. Before then, the franchise’s most recent title, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, launched back in May 2017. Though it consisted of content featured in 2016’s REVELATOR, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 contained a host of new features too. This included two new fighters, new episode sequences for several of the game’s characters, and additional features for every fighter on the roster.

Whether or not new details about Guilty Gear’s 2020 release date will come out of the ArcRevo World Tour Final remains to be seen.

[Source: Arc System Works via Gematsu]