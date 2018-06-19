Rocket League Rocket Pass Unveiled; Premium and Free Tiers Detailed

Psyonix has announced the Rocket League Rocket Pass, a two-tier progression system designed to allow players the ability to unlock new items and titles, as the developers look to breathe fresh life into the soccer/driving mashup.

As announced on the Rocket League official site, the Rocket Pass comes in two flavors: Free and Premium. The Premium Rocket Pass will give players access to exclusive customization items, car bodies, keys, Premium Player Banners and Premium Titles but will set you back $9.99 (or local equivalent).

Those who opt for the free edition won’t exactly miss out, however. They’ll still be able to unlock items and the like. In fact, every time you level up while the Rocket Pass is active, you’ll go up a ‘tier’ and unlock rewards. Think of it as a neat, more roundabout way of earning far more rewards than before, and also extending the game’s life cycle exponentially.

The Rocket Pass will launch this summer and players will be able to upgrade to Premium, should they wish, at any time. Psyonix has even earmarked the possibility of Fortnite-style challenges down the line. Things just got a whole lot more interesting in Rocket League, that’s for sure.

[Source: Rocket League]