Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Won’t Have Online Component

If you’re hoping for your buddies to come in and rescue you during a spot of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice multiplayer then you’re flat out of luck, I’m afraid. From Software, the minds behind Bloodborne and Dark Souls have opted not to go for the summoning route this time around.

“This title is designed, from the beginning, to be a single-player experience,” explains From Software’s Yasuhiro Kitao during a roundtable discussion, seemingly denting any hopes of some in-sync samurai slashing between friends. You’re going this one alone, folks.

Kitao went on to confirm there would be no Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice multiplayer with a short, sharp answer: “No online components.”

Honestly, I’m all for that. There are one too many occasions in the Souls series where you can summon players in to cheese your way through a section and it feels like a cop-out. This is also allows From Software to double down on just one experience without any external factors. This is going to be your journey and your journey alone to face, which definitely factors in to the aesthetic we’ve seen during and post-E3 2018.

What do you make of the lack of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice multiplayer? Is it a deal-breaker or something you were expecting?

[Source: Gamespot]