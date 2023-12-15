Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Release Date Rumored for Early 2024

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release date may be as early as the start of next year if the latest leak is anything to go by. An upcoming Elden Ring Xbox controller collaboration between Thrustmaster and Bandai Namco has been leaked and it is expected to materialize at the same time as the game’s upcoming DLC.

Shadow of the Erdtree is marked down for February 2024 according to a page on Philippines retailer Datablitz, which has since been removed but not before being spotted by Reddit member ChiefLeef22. The page showed confidential company slides regarding a new Elden Ring controller collaboration that is supposedly synced to the release of the DLC.

Thrustmaster is supposedly creating an Eswap X 2 Pro Controller Elden Ring Limited Edition Xbox controller in black and gold. The internal plan is that this will be released in February 2024 and a footnote says the controller will “sync with [the] new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion release.”

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion may not be the only Elden Ring expansion. Another slide showed images of two other controllers, one in red and black to represent Malenia and another in blue and black to represent Ranni. The release of these two controllers is planned to “be synchronized with 2025 Elden Ring major keybeat or new game expansion.” The latter would suggest another DLC expansion in the future.

On the other hand, FromSoftware’s Lead producer Yasuhiro Kitao stated the first DLC was “still a little ways off, but progress is going well.” The developer is “working hard” on the DLC but a more concrete release date has not been officially revealed yet. Shadow of the Erdtree will be similar to Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters DLC expansion, so expect to get new battles and new characters.