Black Clover: Quartet Knights’ Closed Beta Client Will Be Available for a Limited Time Starting Tonight

If you want to try out Bandai Namco’s Black Clover: Quartet Knights ahead of its September release then now is your chance. For one day starting midnight PST tonight, players will be able to download the game’s beta client in order to be considered for the test, which runs on July 15-16.

In the announcement below, Bandai Namco notes that spots are limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Knights! We will be having a Closed Beta for Black Clover: Quartet Knights on 7/15 & 7/16. DL the client starting from midnight on July 9th until 11:59PM PST in order to be considered for the beta – Spots are limited and it is first come, first serve, so mark your calendars! pic.twitter.com/68y2rVOv0Z — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 6, 2018

If you haven’t been following the game then check out an official overview below:

In A World Of Magic, Knights Will Stand Up! Humanity once came close to being decimated by demons. It was just one mage who saved humankind, known thereafter as the Wizard King and regarded as a legend. For generations, the Wizard King has protected the people of this magical world. Based on the hit manga and anime series, prepare for a new legend to enter the fray in Black Clover: Quartet Knights! Build Your Own Magic Knights Squad Select players featuring various attack, defense and support specializations and square off in teams of 4 in high tension third person magical combat!

Black Clover: Quartet Knights will release on September 14 for PlayStation 4 and PC.