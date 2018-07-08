NASCAR Heat 3 Releasing on Consoles and PC This September

704Games has announced that it’ll be releasing the next iteration in its NASCAR Heat series for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 7. Monster Games will be leading development of the title, which we’re told will feature a deeper career mode, additional race tracks, expanded online multiplayer features including online tournaments, and a brand new fantasy dirt-racing experience: the Xtreme Dirt Tour.

Players can manage their own teams or build a career in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“NASCAR Heat 3 will be the biggest NASCAR console game we’ve ever released,” said 704Games CEO Paul Brooks in a press release. “Partnering with a powerhouse like Hendrick Motorsports, with its exciting combination of drivers, was a natural choice to honor the spirit of innovation and excitement we’re delivering to fans in NASCAR Heat 3.”

The game’s cover will feature Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson, and Alex Bowman.

Those who purchase or preorder NASCAR Heat 3 at retail will receive a $50 race-ticket coupon, which can be redeemed towards the purchase of any NASCAR event ticket at any one of Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s eight tracks, as well as Dover International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, through 2019. This offer is available while stocks last.