iRacing Acquires NASCAR Sim Racing Game License, to Develop Console Game

NASCAR, iRacing, and Motorsport Games Inc. announced on Thursday that iRacing has acquired the licenses to make an exclusive NASCAR simulation-style console racing game.

What do we know about a new NASCAR racing game?

The sale, which has already been approved, will see the licenses for a game transferred from 704Games to iRacing. As a result, iRacing says it will begin developing a “NASCAR console game” that is expected to release sometime in 2025.

“When we were approached with the option to acquire the license for the simulation-style NASCAR console game, which was the console game and franchise that we were dreaming about doing, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said iRacing President Tony Gardner. “Having the ability to build a NASCAR console game is a privilege we promise to execute with the utmost care. We look forward to working diligently with NASCAR industry stakeholders to deliver a product that provides an amazing experience for the gaming community and NASCAR fans worldwide.”

Together with @iRacing, we're set to deliver a brand-new NASCAR simulation-style console game in 2025 with everything you've been asking for.



Every Driver.



Every Track.



Every Feeling.



Everything. pic.twitter.com/iXxb2bxgLh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 5, 2023

“With all the NASCAR game experience, console experience, resources and technology assets we already have in place, we are in a fantastic position to hit the ground running building a great NASCAR game franchise on the various platforms,” Gardner continued.

Prior to the sale, Motorsport Games had obtained the license to create NASCAR games in 2018 when they acquired 704Games. Under their development, the company released NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR 21: Ignition, and NASCAR Rivals, the latter of which released last year.

Fans of racing games will recognize the name iRacing as the service is a subscription-based online racing simulator with partnerships across a ton of different racing brands.