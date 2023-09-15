NASCAR Arcade Rush Available Today On PS4 & PS5

NASCAR Arcade Rush is out today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, bringing a new arcade racing game out to fans.

What’s in NASCAR Arcade Rush?

The new game is published by GameMill Entertainment and features real-world NASCAR tracks like the Talladega Superspeedway, Dayonta International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and more, albeit with a bit of an arcade twist.

Players will also have a wide-ranging variety of vehicles to choose from, with fully customizable cars that can have their paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets, and more all edited.

Check out a trailer for NASCAR Wild Rush below:

NASCAR Arcade Rush is available now for $49.99, although a Project-X Bundle is also available for $59.99, and includes a handful of digital exclusives, including: