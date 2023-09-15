NASCAR Arcade Rush Available Today On PS4 & PS5

By Anthony Nash

NASCAR Arcade Rush is out today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, bringing a new arcade racing game out to fans.

What’s in NASCAR Arcade Rush?

The new game is published by GameMill Entertainment and features real-world NASCAR tracks like the Talladega Superspeedway, Dayonta International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and more, albeit with a bit of an arcade twist.

Players will also have a wide-ranging variety of vehicles to choose from, with fully customizable cars that can have their paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets, and more all edited.

Check out a trailer for NASCAR Wild Rush below:

NASCAR Arcade Rush is available now for $49.99, although a Project-X Bundle is also available for $59.99, and includes a handful of digital exclusives, including:

  • A hovercraft car model developed as part of Project-X
  • Project-X paint scheme, rims, wheels and spoiler
  • Project-X themed drivers suit and helmet
  • Project-X team sponsorship option
  • Project-X vehicle FX package
  • A set of four additional in-game emojis to showcase your style
Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

