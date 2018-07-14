Uncover a Terrifying Truth in The Council Episode 3 Later This Month

Big Bad Wolf and Focus Home Interactive have announced that the third episode of their intriguing adventure game, The Council, will be out on Tuesday, July 24 for those who own the Season Pass. If you don’t own the complete season, Episode 3: Ripples will be available individually on Thursday, July 26.

An official overview is as follows:

Episode 3: Ripples continues the story of Louis de Richet as plots are laid bare, characters reach their breaking point, and an unexpected, terrifying truth is uncovered. It will take all of Louis’ influence to prevent the situation from growing out of hand. The Council has already enthralled players and press alike with a deep and captivating story featuring intricate characters and smart writing. The innovative concept brings the genre beyond its boundaries and allows for meaningful choices with impactful consequences. Follow Louis as he wanders unexplored areas of the mansion, and ultimately comes face-to-face with his future. Who will you side with? Who can you trust? Your fate is still yours to make.

The Council first launched in February this year and comes with five episodes, the remainder of which will release regularly throughout 2018. For reviews of Episodes 1 and 2, make sure to check out our previous coverage.