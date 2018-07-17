South Park: The Fractured But Whole Bring the Crunch DLC Release Date Announced

‘Member South Park: The Fractured But Whole? You really should. Not only did the RPG based on the lewd, crude show only come out last year, it’s already been peppered with story DLC From Dusk ‘Til Casa Bonita earlier this year. But now there’s a second helping of side content. Say hello to Bring The Crunch, which not only sees Coon & Friends team up with a fan-favorite character, but also introduces a brand-new class.

Bring The Crunch will hit PlayStation 4 on July 31. Retailing at $11.99, the story DLC features our superhero South Park residents fighting alongside Mint-Berry Crunch (AKA Bradley Biggle) to save the summer camp at Lake Tardicaca. Here’s the synopsis:

In Bring the Crunch, your newest buddy, Mint-Berry Crunch, aka Bradley Biggle, aka Gok-zarah, has just arrived from his home planet of Kokujon with the tremendous power of mint and berries. Meanwhile, an idyllic summer at Lake Tardicaca turns into a nightmare when the camp counselors go missing. With the fate of summer camp in jeopardy, Fastpass sends out a Coonstagram distress signal. Team up with FastPass, Doctor Timothy, Professor Chaos and the newest member of the Coon & Friends, Mintberry Crunch, to save summer camp.

In addition to that, there’s also the new Last Girl class. Details on the new archetype are scarce but Ubisoft promises ‘new combat tactics and traps to take down spooky enemies’ and you’ll even be able to translate your newfound skills into the main game back on the streets of South Park.

[Source: Ubisoft]