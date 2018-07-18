Death’s Gambit Details Revealed Ahead of Release

Two months ago, we reported on Death’s Gambit receiving an August release date. In that report, we also outlined some of the features coming to the game, but for those who missed it, below is the list of those features confirmed at the time of that story’s writing:

Incredible Bosses – Hunt towering monsters and other creatures of legend. Each boss is a test of skill, requiring unique strategies to defeat.

Character Customization – Outfit your character with over 10 weapon types including bows, scythes, longswords, halberds and more. Harness 30 weapon abilities and spells to create your own build.

Expansive World – Travel across the beautifully rendered Obsidian Vale, Witch Woods, Sanguine City, and more. Meet quirky characters from all walks of life, and uncover their narrative threads and secrets.

Heroic Mode – Defeated bosses experience a second wind in an exponentially harder heroic mode accessible immediately after defeating them. Give yourself an all new challenge and master their new abilities.

Evocative Score – Experience an intricately crafted score composed by Kyle Hnedak, that sets the tone for Death’s Gambit’s world with over 2 hours of evocative music.

New Game Plus – Complete Death’s Gambit to unlock New Game+ in brackets of three to set your own difficulty, and endure the struggle all over again.

Now, White Rabbit’s Art Director Alex Kubodera took over the PlayStation Blog to detail more of Death’s Gambit‘s features. Kubodera and his team at White Rabbit also published a video on the official YouTube channel that illustrates the game’s features. Check it out below.

In addition to the features listed above, Death’s Gambit will include (according to the PlayStation Blog post):

7 classes – Soldier, Assassin, Wizard, Sentinel, Noble, Blood Knight, and the Acolyte of Death.

A talent tree shared amongst the classes.

No weapon restrictions regardless of initial class selection.

Death’s Gambit will be counting your deaths on PC and PlayStation 4 on August 14.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]