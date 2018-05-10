Action-RPG Death’s Gambit Will Launch in August on PS4

Fans have been waiting a long time to get more information from White Rabbit’s upcoming Action-RPG Death’s Gambit, but they won’t have to wait too long anymore. Today, the studio announced that the game will officially be launching for PlayStation 4 and PC later this year, on August 14. Preorders are already available on Steam, so it shouldn’t be too long before PS4 players can jump in and commit to picking this one up.

You can check out a brand new cinematic trailer for the game below:

For those who aren’t aware, Death’s Gambit is an Action-RPG that puts the players right in the middle of an alien medieval planet filled with all types of beasts, knights, and horrors. You play as an agent of Death, and must banish creatures and your fears as you progress through the game. Due to its looks and the way it plays, the game has often been compared to the “souls” genre of gaming, known for providing players with quite the challenge.

For more on the upcoming Death’s Gambit, check out below for a brief overview of the game’s features:

Incredible Bosses – Hunt towering monsters and other creatures of legend. Each boss is a test of skill, requiring unique strategies to defeat.

Character Customization – Outfit your character with over 10 weapon types including bows, scythes, longswords, halberds and more. Harness 30 weapon abilities and spells to create your own build.

Expansive World – Travel across the beautifully rendered Obsidian Vale, Witch Woods, Sanguine City, and more. Meet quirky characters from all walks of life, and uncover their narrative threads and secrets.

Heroic Mode – Defeated bosses experience a second wind in an exponentially harder heroic mode accessible immediately after defeating them. Give yourself an all new challenge and master their new abilities.

Evocative Score – Experience an intricately crafted score composed by Kyle Hnedak, that sets the tone for Death’s Gambit’s world with over 2 hours of evocative music.

New Game Plus – Complete Death’s Gambit to unlock New Game+ in brackets of three to set your own difficulty, and endure the struggle all over again.

Death’s Gambit will launch on August 14, 2018, for PlayStation 4 and PC.