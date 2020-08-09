Izanagi Games has announced that its interactive movie game, Death Come True, will finally launch on the PlayStation 4 digitally on October 15th. As reported by Gematsu, Japan will get a physical edition alongside a digital release, the early copies of which will come with bonus footage.

Already out on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices, Death Come True is Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka’s latest project. The FMV game’s story begins with a man waking up with a memory loss in a hotel room, not knowing how he got there and why. He finds a bound and unconscious woman around him, and later finds out that he’s a wanted serial killer.

An overview is as follows:

A new wave interactive movie game where your actions, and the ending of the story, are determined by your choices. A completely new science fiction mystery, in full-length live-action movie format, from genius creator of the Danganronpa series, Kazutaka Kodaka. Player controls are simple and straightforward: just swipe to look around and tap to make a selection. Even if you are a beginner, you can enjoy the game as if you were watching a movie. The protagonist acts as you make choices in each scene, moving the story forward. What ending awaits you after you’ve made your choices?

Death Come True‘s cast includes:

Kanata Hongo as Makoto Karaki

Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura

Win Morisaki as Nozomu Kuji

Yuki Kaji as the Concierge

Chihiro Yamamoto as Nene Kurushima

Jiro Sato as Kenichi Mino

[Source: Gematsu]