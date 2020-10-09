Late last month, publisher Izanagi Games and developer Too Kyo Games delayed the PS4 version of Death Come True out of its October launch date. Apparently, the postponement had something to do with an issue that popped up after initial QA testing. Details about the issue itself are not public knowledge, but at least the wait for Death Come True will soon end. The FMV adventure from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka hits the PlayStation 4 on November 12th. It will be available digitally worldwide and receive a physical release in Japan.

The official Death Come True Twitter account shared news of the revised release date. Those looking forward to the title can expect additional information to roll out in the weeks ahead, according to the tweet in question.

An FMV title, Death Come True follows Makoto Karaki, a young man who awakes in a hotel and is completely unaware of prior events. Before long, Makoto discovers that he’s on the run for allegedly murdering a number of people. The strange circumstances grow stranger once he uncovers a Time Leap ability, a power that allows him to jump backwards into the past.

Izanagi Games and Too Kyo Games first released Death Come True digitally on June 25th for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch platforms. A PC launch via Steam followed not too long thereafter on July 17th.

Death Come True makes its way to the PS4 next month on November 12th. Interestingly, the PS5 arrives the same day in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea.

[Source: Death Come True Official on Twitter via Gematsu]