The next project from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka now has a firm release window in Japan. FMV game Death Come True will launch in June of this year for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS. Though it will support multiple languages there, thus far exists no confirmation as to whether Death Come True is coming westward.

Today, developer Izanagi Games hosted a Death Come True event at Tokyo’s Shinjuku Wald 9 theater. Famitsu live-streamed the event on YouTube, which, according to DualShockers, was attended by Kazutaka Kodaka and movie director Hayato Ando. Death Come True’s currently confirmed cast members were also in attendance, minus Jiro Sato who plays the news anchor, Kenichi Mino.

So far, the project’s cast is as such:

Kanata Hongo plays the protagonist, Makoto Karaki

Chiaki Kuriyama assumes the role of investigator Akane Sachimura

Yuki Kaji portrays a peculiar hotel concierge

Win Morisaki plays an enigmatic police investigator, Nozomu Kuji

Chihiro Yamamoto is murder enthusiast Nene Kurushima

Jiro Sato portrays news anchor Kenichi Mino

In addition to unveiling the release window, Producer Shinsuke Umeda revealed plans to sell Death Come True at a bargain price of 1900 yen (about $17 USD). Such a price, Umeda posits, is more likely to appeal to film fans by matching the cost of a typical movie ticket. The game’s price point may be subject to change, though, since nothing on this front has been confirmed just yet.

Death Come True’s newest trailer features below, complete with narration by Yuki Kaji. It’s in Japanese, and quite lengthy, but still creates the perfect sense of intrigue.

Death Come True is releasing in Japan in June, though no word on if or when the game will come West. If the game does come West, there’s also no indication if the game will be subbed or dubbed in the region.

