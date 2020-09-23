Death Come True, the latest title from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, is no longer slated to hit PS4 on October 15th as previously planned. Instead, publisher Izanagi Games and developer Too Kyo Games are delaying the release to an unspecified date because of an issue that needs fixing. What that issue is remains publicly unknown. This delay will affect both the worldwide digital release on PS4 and the PS4’s physical edition in Japan.

Interestingly, the announcement of the delay from Death Come True’s Twitter account notes that the trouble was flagged after it passed Sony’s QA test.

Update: Death Come True PS4 version (planned release 10/15) Due to an issue flagged up requiring a fix after passing the SIE QA test, we are postponing the release. We offer our heartfelt apologies to everyone. We will provide an update when a new release date is confirmed. https://t.co/lypa4KRpkW — Death Come True Official （デスカムトゥルー公式） (@DeathComeTrue) September 23, 2020

Death Come True is an FMV adventure that follows a young man named Makoto Karaki. Upon waking up in a hotel with no recollection of prior events, Makoto discovers he’s wanted for allegedly murdering several people. This marks only the start of the strange happenings around him, as the character also uncovers his ability to Time Leap, which allows him to leapfrog backwards into the past.

The title’s cast includes:

Kanata Hongo as Makoto Karaki

Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura

Win Morisaki as Nozomu Kuji

Yuki Kaji as the Concierge

Chihiro Yamamoto as Nene Kurushima

Jiro Sato as Kenichi Mino

Izanagi Games and Too Kyo Games first released Death Come True in June for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop. A PC version of the title landed via Steam not too long thereafter on July 17th. Again, due to the indefinite delay, there’s no word on when PS4 players will have the chance to explore Kodaka’s latest project.

[Source: Death Come True Official on Twitter via Gematsu]