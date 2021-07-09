Sony announced during yesterday’s State of Play that the TiGames-developed action platformer F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow will release on the PlayStation 5 and 4 on September 7th. It’ll cost $29.99.

In F.I.S.T., the animals of Torch City were defeated by a robotic army, forcing Rayton the rabbit to keep a low profile. When his friend was arrested, Rayton put on a giant metal fist and went to fight.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, TiGames said that it chose an animal protagonist instead of human because “no human character would be as universal and acceptable for everyone as an animal character.” Additionally, the developer believes a rabbit stands out more than cats and dogs.

Key features include:

Seamless Maps Filled with Challenges to Explore – Explore more than a dozen unique areas in a Action Platformer style map. The core combat, puzzle-solving, and platform mechanics are complemented by countless hidden rooms, secret passages, and shortcuts, with all kinds of rewarding challenges for players to complete. Maps are loaded on the fly to avoid frequent transitions, making the massive Torch City feel even more detailed and alive.

– Explore more than a dozen unique areas in a Action Platformer style map. The core combat, puzzle-solving, and platform mechanics are complemented by countless hidden rooms, secret passages, and shortcuts, with all kinds of rewarding challenges for players to complete. Maps are loaded on the fly to avoid frequent transitions, making the massive Torch City feel even more detailed and alive. An Arcade Combat System with Seamless Switching between Three Weapons – The Fist, Drill, and Whip are three weapons with completely different fighting styles that offer seamless switching between high combo, high damage, and long range attacks. Pummel the enemy by choosing the most appropriate form of attack for the situation. Players will be challenged by dozens of distinct types of enemies, each with their own weapons and attacks, all working together to bring the player down. Unique bosses with unusual fighting styles provide a new and unique gaming experience.

– The Fist, Drill, and Whip are three weapons with completely different fighting styles that offer seamless switching between high combo, high damage, and long range attacks. Pummel the enemy by choosing the most appropriate form of attack for the situation. Players will be challenged by dozens of distinct types of enemies, each with their own weapons and attacks, all working together to bring the player down. Unique bosses with unusual fighting styles provide a new and unique gaming experience. Diesel-punk Aesthetics Crafted with Unreal Engine 4 – The game’s diesel-punk aesthetics were inspired by diesel combustion engines that were blended with an Eastern cityscape from a bygone era to give Torch City a signature one-of-a-kind visual feel. The stark contrast between furry animals and sterile mechanical soldiers introduce the theme of conflict in the game story. The realistic 3D visuals powered by Unreal Engine 4 combined with Physically-Based Rendering take the Action Platformer genre to a whole new level of graphics quality.

Check out a new trailer below.