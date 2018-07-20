Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Lets You Explore with Legends

A new round of information on Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World has come from developer Gust, which follows an earlier announcement that the game is indeed coming west. This update covers a new exploration mechanic, which explains how non-alchemist Nelke not only goes out on excursions with legendary alchemists from the Atelier series, but collects ingredients as well.

As usual, Gematsu has translated the official details, which you can read below:

■ Explore With the Legendary Alchemists Nelke, who is developing the village of Westwald, will explore the outskirts of village in order to gather materials and reclaim land. However, danger accompanies these unknown lands, and sometimes monsters may even attack. Borrow the power of the legendary alchemists and cut through the undeveloped lands together. Rely on the Legendary Alchemists During exploration, you will form a party to explore the village outskirts. Events such as material collection and battles will occur as you move, and the legendary alchemists that are in your party will lend Nelke their support. ■ Combine Power to Overcome Challenges Nelke, the governor of the village, is tasked with the job of “significantly developing the village.” Although still a novice, in order to confirm whether she can handle the work of a governor, Nelk will produce challenges as landmarks. By working together with various characters, aim to overcome those challenges. The contents of challenges vary, from increasing the population of the village to building certain facilities. By overcoming these challenges, the village will significantly develop and the story will progress.

The automatic movement aspect of the game is fascinating, and reminds me a little of Nintendo’s recent Pokemon Quest mobile game. Of course, all these mechanics tie into the town management system, which appears to be the game’s primary hook.

Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World is coming to PS4, Switch, and PC this winter in both North America and Europe.

[Source: Gematsu]