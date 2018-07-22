Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Players Will Get to Fight Some ‘Fantastical, Mystical, and Grotesque’ Beings

FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to be relatively grounded compared to the studio’s previous games but it doesn’t mean that players will be stuck fighting “humanoids all the way through.”

In a recent interview with EDGE magazine, CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that Sekiro will contain fantastical and supernatural elements, and that players will encounter some mystical and grotesque beings. He said:

We’re not 100 percent rooted in reality. Of course it’s important to retain a sense of faithfulness, but we’re not trying to to make a historical depiction of the Sengoku era. While we explored more drastically fantastical elements in our previous games, we want to approach this with a little more dignity this time – a little more carefully, maybe. But, rest assured, you’re not just going to be fighting humanoids the whole way through. There are going to be some things beyond human, even a little supernatural, hidden within this world. In order to make these fantastical, mystical or even grotesque beings seem even more so, the initial groundwork is a lot more realistic.

Miyazaki also said that creating a brand new IP gives developers more creative freedom and a chance to try new ideas.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to release sometime next year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: EDGE issue 322 via Reddit]