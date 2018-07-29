London Spitfire Wins First Overwatch League Championship, Bags $1M

The inaugural season of Overwatch League has concluded with London Spitfire emerging victorious after beating fan-favorite Philadelphia Fusion 3-0. The team walked away with a grand prize of $1 million in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The arena was packed despite the final being a costly event to watch live.

Fusion’s Josue “Eqo” Corona and Jae-Hyeok “Carpe” Lee put up a good fight but it wasn’t enough to prevent the team from being steamrolled.

Spitfire’s MVP award-winner Jun-Young “Profit” Park (DPS) said that his feelings about the victory are “indescribable.” Support player Seung-Tae “Bdosin” Choi cockily added that he didn’t think winning would be this easy. “Next year I hope we play against a stronger team,” he said via a translator.

London Spitfire owner Jack Etienne recently said that he had faith in his team despite their struggles, and delivered a motivational speech for the players towards the end of stage 3.

“I said ‘hey, the downside is we’re not good right now and it’s really hard, and you had higher expectations,'” he recalled. “We’re not gonna come and start winning, but we’re gonna qualify for playoffs, and we’re gonna figure out whatever s*** is not causing us to do well, and we’re gonna peak at the right time.”

Congratulations, London!

