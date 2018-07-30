Gran Turismo Sport July 2018 Update Includes Mercedes F1 and a New Track

Start your engines! The Gran Turismo Sport July 2018 update has dropped, and with it comes a whole host of new cars and a brand-new track, as well as even more events added to the game’s Career mode.

First up, let’s look at the track. As teased by the Gran Turismo Sport Twitter account, the Circuit de Sainte-Croix is the game’s newest addition. It lets players charge through southern France, leaving the lush landscape in its wake. The new track comes with six layouts: three main layouts and the reverse versions of each.

If you’re feeling in a particularly fast and furious mood, then you’ll be pleased to know the Mercedes F1 car, made famous by Lewis Hamilton’s F1 World Championship-winning run in 2017, has also been made available in Gran Turismo Sport. It is joined by seven additional vehicles in the 1.23 update. I’m sure it won’t come cheap, in-game.

Finally, three new events, ranging from nostalgia-fueled races to the heart-in-the-mouth F1 Grand Prix, are now available. Here is the list:

Lightweight K Cup (Beginner League)

Nostalgic Car Festival (Amateur League)

Mercedes AMG Grand Prix (Professional League)

All in all, this is a doozy of a Gran Turismo Sport update. Polyphony Digital has worked wonders with the game. It’s little wonder that it’s recently passed five million players.

[Source: Gran-Turismo.com]