Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Showcases Deadly Tombs

Of late, Shadow of the Tomb Raider has consistently received short trailers showing off various aspects of the game. One such video highlights traversal and platforming mechanics. Another brief trailer shows viewers glimpses of the beautifully rendered vistas that Lara Croft will soon explore. The new look at the forthcoming entry in the series puts the “deadly tombs” on a pedestal. She is the Tomb Raider, after all.

The tombs for Shadow of the Tomb Raider look more varied than those featured in the 2013 release and Rise of the Tomb Raider. In the reboot’s first entry, tombs were merely puzzle rooms scattered across the island of Yamatai. Tombs in Rise of the Tomb Raider provided players with similar puzzle rooms, but the challenges were more involved and intricately designed.

For Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the challenges that tombs offer are said to be far deadlier. If the trailer does not convey this enough, the YouTube description definitely gets the point across, referring to the tombs as “terrifying.” Furthermore, players should expect to encounter “deadly traps and brutal puzzles,” as Lara endures her “darkest hour.”

Recently, developer Eidos Montreal announced Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gone gold nearly two months ahead of its September launch date. Therefore, Lara Croft’s final journey in the Crystal Dynamics-rebooted franchise is officially complete. Now fans just need to wait to experience the adventure for themselves.

A synopsis for the upcoming release reads,

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 14, 2018.