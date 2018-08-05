Grill Some Survivors in Dead by Daylight’s Summer Event to Unlock Rewards

Dead by Daylight is available as part of August 2018’s PlayStation Plus lineup but if you still need a reason to play, then Behaviour Interactive has you covered. The developer has announced a Scorching Summer BBQ event, which gives players a chance to unlock rewards such as Kate’s songbird slip dress and Hillbilly’s pro-pain hammer.

The event, which runs from August 7 to 21, will give players access to special generators and hooks. As survivors, repairing frozen cocktail machines will grant you Frosty Margaritas. As killers, you can hook survivors on grills to earn Survivor Chops. Collect as many Frosty Margaritas and Survivor Chops as possible to unlock the aforementioned rewards. “To spawn more Frozen Cocktail machines and Grill hooks on the map, you must burn the BBQ invitation in the Bloodweb,” wrote Behaviour Interactive.

Further details are as follows:

Every trial starts with two Frozen Cocktail machines and 2 Grill hooks

To spawn event more Frozen Cocktail machines or Grill hooks, acquire a BBQ invitation Offering in the Bloodweb and burn it in a trial

Each BBQ invitation Offering played will generate 1 Frozen Cocktail machine and 1 Grill hook

As a Killer, hook a Survivor on a Grill hook for the first time to gain 1 Survivor Chop

As a Survivor, complete repairs on a Frozen Cocktail machine to grant all Survivors 1 Frosty Margarita

If you played a BBQ invitation Offering, you will also score bonus Bloodpoints when the above conditions are met

Once you reach your Frosty Margaritas goal, you will unlock Kate’s “Free Songbird” slip dress

Once you reach your Survivor chops goal, you will unlock the Hillbilly’s “Pro-Pain” hammer

You can only gain Frosty Margaritas and Survivor Chops in public matches

If you’re done with your objectives, you can continue playing to help your friends achieve theirs, all while gaining more Bloodpoints.

The BBQ invitation Offering is only playable during the Scorching Summer BBQ.

