Dead by Daylight Gold Edition: Original Chapters Going Cheap Ahead of DLC Changes

Behavior Interactive is stopping the sale of individual original chapters for Dead by Daylight next month, and offering them cheap when new bundle DLC packs are released.

Below is Behavior’s statement on the changes.

Dead by Daylight Gold Edition & DLC changes

On January 8th, Dead by Daylight will introduce new DLC Packs as a way for players to save on a wide selection of original Chapters. Moving forward, original Chapters beginning with Of Flesh and Mud, up until Hour of the Witch will only be available as part of our 3 new DLC Packs: the Maddening Darkness Pack, the Old Wounds Pack, and the Macabre Tales Pack.

While the Chapters themselves will no longer be sold individually in first-party stores, their Killers, Survivors, and cosmetics will always be available for purchase in our in-game store. Killers and Survivors associated with these Chapters will also be reduced to 50% of their original price as of January 8th.

The Packs drop next month, but we’re giving you the heads up now so you can still take advantage of our current sales and pick up any individual Chapters you might be missing.

In addition to DLC Packs, Dead by Daylight is releasing the Gold Edition to offer players the chance to nab multiple original Chapters at a discounted price by bundling them together for the first time. The Gold Edition will include all 3 new DLC packs, and with its huge roster of Killers and Survivors, stands as the best way for players to experience Dead by Daylight’s original content.

You can see what is in each pack with the below details from Behaviour Interactive.

MADDENING DARKNESS PACK – $19.99 USD

(ONLY ON STEAM/WINDOWS/EPIC)

Of Flesh and Mud

Spark of Madness

Curtain Call

Shattered Bloodline

*Of Flesh and Mud and Spark of Maddess are already included as part of the Base game on PlayStation and Xbox. All four of the above Chapter DLCs are already included as part of the Base game on Nintendo Switch.

OLD WOUNDS PACK – $19.99 USD

Darkness Among Us

Demise of the Faithful

Cursed Legacy

Chains of Hate

MACABRE TALES PACK – $19.99 USD