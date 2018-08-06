Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice May Allow Players Stealthy Alternatives

While Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may be more focused on action-adventure gameplay than previous games developed by FromSoftware, don’t count stealthy options out. Hiding from the shadows and thinning the herd is, at least in most games prioritizing stealth, the best way to tackle a difficult combat section, and new Sekiro Shadows Die Twice details seem to corroborate this.

FromSoftware brought Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK) 2018—which ran from July 27-31, 2018—to show the latest gameplay footage from the studio’s upcoming game. Photography and video capture were prohibited during the presentation, but summaries from the event have appeared. Reports

Apparently, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s stealth gameplay elements were highlighted much more in the ACGHK 2018 footage in any trailer we’ve seen so far. Aside from stalking enemies from above, you can perform stealth kills from a vantage point either from high above or down below opponents. Supposedly, this gives the game a very Assassin’s Creed feel, making stealthy gameplay a very viable option in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Will you hid in the shadows to kill? Or will you swing your sword like a mad samurai?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is confirmed to appear at PlayStation Experience South East Asia (PSX SEA)—which will run from August 18-19, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand—where it’ll finally get a gameplay reveal. There is currently unknown if it will be playable on the show floor.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is due out sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Siliconera]